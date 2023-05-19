OSCAR MAYER IS CHANGING THE NAME OF THE WIENERMOBILe

Believe it or not, the Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” has been around for 87 YEARS, but that run MAY be coming to an end.

Oscar Mayer just announced that they’re changing the name, from the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile. (???) And no, it’s not because people now have a problem with the word “wiener”, it’s a marketing thing.

The change is meant to promote a new recipe, which they’re rolling out this summer. The new formula for their All Beef Franks will feature a “more balanced flavour profile and iconic beefy taste.”

Oscar Mayer last changed its recipe in 2017.

The hot dog packaging will be updated as well. But the actual Wienermobile-slash-Frankmobile will not be changed, other than some decals along the side that announced the name change.

(There isn’t just one, Oscar Mayer has SIX of these things driving around the United States.)

The Wienermobile is iconic, so it’s hard to believe this will be a permanent change. But a spokesperson is being coy about it. They say they’re “trying out [the name] to see if it ‘cuts the mustard’ with its fans.”

(“Frankmobile” is a less fun name, without 87 years of history. So even if people don’t care enough to complain, I expect them to announce that it’s back to the Wienermobile later this year. It’s just easy publicity.)