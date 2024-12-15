Dua Lipa’s Primetime Concert Special Hits CBS: Here’s What to Expect

Clear your Sunday night plans, Dua Lipa fans! The Grammy-winning pop icon is bringing her powerhouse vocals and dazzling stage presence to primetime with An Evening With Dua Lipa. This must-watch concert special will air on Sunday, December 15th, from 8:30-10 pm ET/8-9:30 pm PT on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The concert, filmed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17th, promises to be a feast for the senses. Dua Lipa is serving up live performances from her latest album, Radical Optimism, alongside revamped versions of her greatest hits. And she’s not doing it alone—this time, she’s joined by a 53-piece Heritage Orchestra, a 14-member choir, and her talented seven-piece band.

With Ben Foster conducting, this special adds a dramatic, symphonic twist to her already infectious sound.

Related: Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, and 21 Savage Make Time's '100 Most-Influential' List

Elton John, Barbie Vibes, and Fresh Tracks

As if Dua Lipa on her own wasn’t enough, the special features a surprise duet with none other than Sir Elton John. The two will team up for their hit single “Cold Heart,” which was practically made for live performance magic.

Fans will also get the first-ever live performances of several new tracks, including “Dance the Night” from the Barbiesoundtrack (because who didn’t bop to that all summer?), along with Radical Optimism standouts like “Maria,” “Anything for Love,” and “End of an Era.” Whether you’re a longtime fan or just catching onto her brilliance, this lineup has something for everyone.

How to Watch

Catch An Evening With Dua Lipa on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ to experience an unforgettable night of music. Set your reminders, grab your popcorn, and get ready to dance the night away—literally.