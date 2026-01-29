The Duffer Brothers Reveal Their First Show After Stranger Things (and Yes, It Sounds Stressful)

The kids are gone, the bikes are parked, and the Upside Down has officially closed… at least for now.

After wrapping up Netflix’s mega-hit Stranger Things, creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are moving on to their next chapter. And surprise: they’re not disappearing. They’re just… supervising.

The brothers are producing three new shows for Netflix this year through their company, Upside Down Pictures. While their fingerprints are all over everything, they’re taking more of a behind-the-scenes mentor role this time around. Think cool horror uncles, not helicopter parents.

First Up: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Yes, that is the actual title. No notes.

The first project out of the gate is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, an eight-episode limited series debuting this March. Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but with a name like that, expectations are already… low-key terrifying.

Still Not Leaving Hawkins

Next, the Duffers are heading back into familiar territory with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated spinoff set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original show. So yes, Hawkins lives on. It just looks a little more cartoonish now.

Sci-Fi, but Make It Retirement Age

The third project is The Boroughs, a sci-fi drama set in a retirement community. Because nothing says suspense like bingo night… with aliens.

The cast is stacked, featuring Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina. In other words, it’s prestige TV with joint pain.

Bottom line: the Duffer Brothers are done running the Upside Down, but they’re still very much haunting Netflix. And honestly, we’re fine with that. 👀📺