Dunkin’ Donuts Deal With Ben Affleck Is Worth Millions

It appears the Dunkin is dipping his donuts all in Ben’s basket with a deal reportedly worth over $10 million.

Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez starred in a Super Bowl ad for the donut chain on Sunday, but her “involvement in the commercial was a total surprise.”

According to reports, when she showed up on set, Ben had told her to go through the drive-thru and film something. Dunkin’s loved it and naturally included the footage.

Jen earned just over $1 million for her participation in the spot.