Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Say “I Do” At Las Vegas Drive Thru

Bennifer was married on Saturday Night in Las Vegas at a drive-through chapel.

After 24 years since the first relationship that saw them break up their engagement, the couple finally made it down the aisle.

Lopez confirmed the news to fans in her newsletter reading “We did it.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed by Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their licence with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at the Little White Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

Once the pair showed up for that marriage licence at the Clark County Clerk’s office in Nevada, news spread quickly of the couple’s intentions! The licence also showed that Jennifer intended to take Ben’s last name.

This has been a long time coming. The pair famously dated in early 2000 spawning the nickname “Bennifer.”

They starred together in 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl.” Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018. J-Lo married Marc Anthony in 2004 and have 14-year-old twins. Jen was married two other times previously.