Dwayne Johnson Confirms ‘Black Adam 2’ Isn’t Happening

But, the Anti-hero may appear in future multiverse stories

By Dirt/Divas

With a new person in charge of the DC cinematic universe, there will be no sequel to ‘Black Adam.’

Johnson said he and Director James Gunn spoke and this character will not be in their first chapter of storytelling! 

The news comes after announcements that Gunn and his co-boss Peter Safran will shake up DC’s upcoming film slate, dropping Cavill’s Man of Steel sequel and nixing Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 treatment!

Henry Cavill is Officially OUT As Superman

Black Adam only brought in US$391 million at the worldwide box office, which is financially disappointing to the franchise as it costs $190 million to make. 

Johnson says there is no bad blood between him and the new leadership team in place at DC.

