Is the Easter Bunny a He, a She… or Just Vibes?

Every spring, the Easter Bunny hops back into our lives — hiding eggs, delivering candy, and generally being adorable. But have you ever stopped to ask: What gender is the Easter Bunny, anyway?

Well, someone did. And now we all have questions.

An online poll asked 5,000 people what they thought the Easter Bunny’s gender was, and here's how the results shook out:

🧔 32% said male

💁‍♀️ 5% said female

🐰 64% said “neither” or “never thought about it”

Honestly, same.

No one brought actual evidence to the table (because, like, it’s a mythical candy-delivering rabbit), but people did offer some entertaining explanations:

“He’s obviously Peter Cottontail!”

“There are multiple Easter Bunnies. Like Santa’s elves, but fluffier.”

“If gender isn’t stated, assume it’s male.”

“It’s a rabbit… why are we assigning gender?”

“Only female bunnies lay eggs, duh.” 🤔

“Wait. Why does a bunny lay eggs at all???”

Solid questions, all around.

A Quick History Hop

The Easter Bunny’s roots go back to 1692 when a German scholar wrote about an Easter Hare who placed colourful eggs in gardens for kids to find. Note: placed, not laid, so let’s not get into the reproductive biology of rabbits vs. birds. 😅

Over time, this magical hare made its way into folklore, pop culture, and eventually, movies like Rise of the Guardians(voiced by Hugh Jackman, no less), where he’s very much a he. So yes, the male Easter Bunny narrative has legs — or at least long, floppy ears.

But if you ask us? The Easter Bunny is just out here living its best non-binary, pastel-drenched life. And honestly, we respect that.