How Often We Second Guess Everyday Decisions (Spoiler: Way Too Much)

Ever spend 10 minutes staring at the pasta aisle, wondering if you’re a penne person or a rotini rebel? You’re not alone. According to new research, we second-guess our choices for over 40% of the day.

The Overthinking Olympics

A survey of 2,000 adults found that the average person makes about 50 decisions a day. That adds up to nearly 1.5 million choices in a lifetime. (And that’s not even counting “Should I hit snooze again?” or “Do I need this fourth coffee?”)

One in eight people take it to Olympic levels — overthinking nearly every single decision. No wonder we’re all exhausted.

Stressed Out by the Small Stuff

Even though we make choices constantly, about a quarter of people admit they get stressed over simple ones. Cue “aisle anxiety.”

The grocery store is apparently the ultimate battleground for indecision:

We spend an average of four minutes per item deciding what to buy.

deciding what to buy. Nearly a third of us take even longer.

The top stressors? Too many options… and other shoppers crowding your personal bubble while you try to decide between two nearly identical jars of pasta sauce.

So the next time you catch yourself second-guessing at the grocery store, just remember: everyone else is also silently panicking over cereal. 🥣😂

🛒 Top Signs You’ve Got Aisle Anxiety

You’ve compared 3 brands of pasta sauce that taste exactly the same. 🍝

You let someone cut in front of you because you “weren’t ready” yet.

You’ve Googled “best peanut butter” while standing in the peanut butter aisle.

You always buy the same cereal — not because you love it, but because the choices overwhelm you. 🥣

You rehearse “no bags, please” in your head before checkout like it’s a job interview.