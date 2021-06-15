Listen Live

Ed Sheehan’s High School Performance To ‘Grease’ Is Up For Auction!

He was just 15 at the time!

By Dirt/Divas

 It was 2006 and Ed Sheeran played one of the T-birds on stage during a high school production of ‘Grease” at Thomas Mills High School in England.

 

Naturally, mom and others taped the entire show not knowing that one day- one of the students would be a megastar!  

 

 

There are reportedly a couple of DVDs available and be up for auction on June 29th.

 

 

Omega Auctions estimates the DVDs will fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 ($5,100 – $8,600 CAD).

 

