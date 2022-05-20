Ed Sheeran Announces He And Wife Cherry Seaborn Have Secretly Welcomed Their Second Daughter

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce the shocking news, sharing a picture of a white pair of baby booties!

Ed penned: ‘Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x’s. The couple is already parents to elder daughter Lyra Antarctica, 21 months, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

The birth will come as a complete surprise to fans as the Shivers hitmaker and his partner had not previously announced they were set to become parents again.

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts. They rekindled their romance in 2014 and tied the knot in a small ceremony five years later