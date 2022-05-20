Ed Sheeran Announces He And Wife Cherry Seaborn Have Secretly Welcomed Their Second Daughter
'We're over the moon to be a family of four!’
The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce the shocking news, sharing a picture of a white pair of baby booties!
View this post on Instagram
Ed penned: ‘Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x’s. The couple is already parents to elder daughter Lyra Antarctica, 21 months, whom they welcomed in August 2020.
The birth will come as a complete surprise to fans as the Shivers hitmaker and his partner had not previously announced they were set to become parents again.
Related: Ed Sheeran Says That He Now Films All Writing Sessions…
Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts. They rekindled their romance in 2014 and tied the knot in a small ceremony five years later