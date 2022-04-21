Ed Sheeran Says That He Now Films All Writing Sessions
This is an effort to prevent future Copyright issues
In a new interview on BBC2’s News Night, Ed told the programme that he now records every single writing session.
“I just film everything to prevent a similar case ever being brought in the future. We’ve had claims come through on songs and we go, ‘Well here’s the footage and you watch, and you’ll see that there’s nothing there.’”
Ed recently won a copyright case over claims that he ‘plagiarized’ his song ‘Shape Of You.’ Sami, who goes by Sami Switch, claimed his ‘Oh I’ hook was ‘strikingly similar to the ‘Oh Why’ that’s featured in Ed’s ‘Shape of You.’
After an 11-day trial, Justice Zacaroli ruled that Ed ‘neither deliberately nor subconsciously’ copied the phrase when writing ‘Shape Of You.’ Before this case (2017), Ed settled a $20 million copyright case over his single ‘Photograph.’
“I didn’t play Photograph for ages after that… I felt weird about it, it kind of made me feel dirty.”
Ed Sheeran tells #Newsnight he regrets settling a previous multi-million pound copyright dispute as it opened the floodgates to other claimshttps://t.co/MNvpv3ejzY pic.twitter.com/dxwjurfHfn
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 8, 2022