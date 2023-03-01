Ed Sheeran Announces New Album!

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul,” Sheeran said of the last installment in his decade-long mathematical album era.

Ed Sheeran is completing the equation. The star took to social media on Wednesday (Mar. 1) to reveal that his upcoming album, –, will be arriving on May 5th.

The album, pronounced Subtract, will be the last installment in Sheeran’s decade-long mathematical album era, following 2011’s +, 2014’s x, 2017’s ÷ and 2021’s =.

Sheeran reveals that he’s working on this acoustic album for 10 years. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” Sheeran shared about the upcoming album in his announcement.

‘-‘ (Subtract) Tracklisting: