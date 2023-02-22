Ed Sheeran Gets Tingly With New Hot Sauce!

On Tuesday Ed announced that he has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to create a hot sauce called Tingly Ted’s, which is based on his childhood nickname, Ted!

On Instagram Sheeran revealed that he has always been obsessed with ketchup and hot sauce and always wanted to create a hot sauce that would be as popular and loved as much s ketchup!

Ed revealed that he loves hot sauce so much that he always has a bottle with him when he travels.