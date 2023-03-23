Ed Sheeran Docuseries To Debut On Disney+ May 3rd

A four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will debut May 3rd on Disney+.

According to a press release, “This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.”

A trailer released Monday (March 20th) shows that the doc blends personal archive footage, intimate performances and interviews with the “Shape of You” singers wife and loved ones.