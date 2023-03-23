Listen Live

Ed Sheeran Docuseries To Debut On Disney+ May 3rd

Fans are totally geeking out!

By Dirt/Divas

A four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will debut May 3rd on Disney+.

According to a press release, “This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.”

A trailer released Monday (March 20th) shows that the doc blends personal archive footage, intimate performances and interviews with the “Shape of You” singers wife and loved ones.

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album!

Related posts

In honour of National Puppy Day, Here Are The Best Puppy Movies!

Dana Carvey Says He’s Ready For Wayne’s World 3

Amanda Bynes ‘was placed on psychiatric hold after being found roaming the streets naked