Ed Sheeran Is Going To Build A Burial Chamber On His Property

He lives on an estate property in Suffolk, England and has been given the go-ahead by the local council to have a church built in his garden and a 9ft by 6ft crypt built under the knave of the church and accessed via a stone slab. His neighbours aren’t too thrilled about this according to reports.

Ed lives on his estate with his 18-month-old daughter Lyra and wife Cherry. His previous request to build a chapel within the boundaries of his home was rejected.

But he made adjustments to his building plan for a smaller, boat-shaped space where he could “retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation” in 2019, and they were accepted.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Ed Sheeran-Brit Awards 2022