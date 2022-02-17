Listen Live

Ed Sheeran Is Going To Build A Burial Chamber On His Property

Creepy!

By Dirt/Divas

He lives on an estate property in Suffolk, England and has been given the go-ahead by the local council to have a church built in his garden and a 9ft by 6ft crypt built under the knave of the church and accessed via a stone slab. His neighbours aren’t too thrilled about this according to reports.

 

Related: LISTEN: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Have A New Song…

 

Ed lives on his estate with his 18-month-old daughter Lyra and wife Cherry.  His previous request to build a chapel within the boundaries of his home was rejected.

 

But he made adjustments to his building plan for a smaller, boat-shaped space where he could “retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation” in 2019, and they were accepted.

 

 

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Ed Sheeran-Brit Awards 2022

Related posts

Stranger Things Season 4 Has A Release Date And Is Renewed For Fifth And Final Season

Olivia Rodrigo’s First ‘Concert’ Movie Comes To Disney+ In March

First Woman With Down Syndrome, Hired To Be Victoria’s Secret Model