Ed Sheeran Teams up with Ukrainian Band Antytila for Charity Single

The Ukrainian band just released a remix to Ed Sheeran’s 2Steps and they re-wrote it while fighting the Russians!

Sheeran and the members of Antytila struck up a friendship via social media earlier in the year, and the British singer asked the group if they wanted to collaborate on a remix of “2step.”

The artists released the song on Monday, along with a video that has been viewed over 1.8 million times on YouTube.

According to a news release, Sheeran’s ties to Ukraine began when he filmed the original music video for “2step” in Kyiv before Russia’s invasion.

Ed Says, I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the [Disasters Emergency Committee’s] Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”