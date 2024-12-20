Eggnog Isn’t the Most Popular Holiday Drink

The holiday season is here, and while some of us lean on festive drinks to get through the chaos, many are embracing a sober December. According to a new poll, nearly half of respondents plan to keep it clean this holiday season.

A surprising 48% of people said they don’t plan to drink or smoke anything during the holidays this year, up from 42% just two years ago. Meanwhile, only 11% admitted they’ll indulge in both drinking and smoking — slightly down from 13% in past years.

But for those planning to enjoy a bit of holiday cheer in liquid form, here’s how the most popular drinks stack up:

Beer reigns supreme with 22% of the vote. Nothing says “holiday gathering” like cracking open a cold one. Wine comes in second at 21% — because who doesn’t love pairing a rich cabernet with holiday meals? Surprisingly, eggnog is only in third place with 19%, despite being a festive classic. Mixed drinks landed at 17%, perfect for anyone who loves a splash of creativity with their cocktail. Rounding out the list, straight liquor sits at 10% for those who aren’t messing around this season.

Other contenders like cider, spiked seltzer (6%) and champagne (5%) didn’t quite make the top five but still have their fans.

So, whether you’re sipping on bubbly, enjoying a classic nog, or going full sober vibes, the holidays are all about celebrating in your own way. Just don’t forget to pace yourself if you’re diving into the stronger stuff. Cheers!