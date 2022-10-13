“EGGO NOG” IS COMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS! YES, WAFFLE-FLAVOURED EGGNOG

Have you ever thought the only thing wrong with waffles is they don’t get you drunk? Well, someone did. Kellogg’s just announced a new product for the holidays called Eggo Nog . . . yes, Eggo Waffle-flavoured eggnog.

It’s 40 proof, so 20% alcohol. The full name is “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream”. They partnered with a distillery in Tennessee for it.

It’s not out yet, but should be soon. They say it’ll be available nationwide at select stores throughout the holidays.

They claim they came up with it after they found out lots of parents eat Eggo Waffles at night after their kids are asleep.

But it seems more likely someone just blurted out “Eggo Nog” in a creative meeting, and they greenlit it. Because yeah, alcoholic waffles do sound interesting.

Images courtesy of sugarlands.com