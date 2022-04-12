Eight Foods You Might Not Know You Can Freeze

With the cost of living set to rise dramatically due to increases in energy bills and national insurance tax, a lot of us are looking at ways to ensure we make the most of our weekly food shop.

Here are 8 food that you can freeze:

Related: Easy Hacks To Clean Your BBQ…

Butter!

Salted butter lasts for up to nine months if frozen, while frozen, unsalted butter lasts for six months. Freezing your butter is easy: just wrap it tightly in freezer film or high-quality kitchen foil.

Chopped Chilli and Herbs!

We’re all guilty of buying more chillis and herbs than we need for one meal and then throwing away the excess, only to do the same when we want that specific meal again a couple of weeks later. Instead, try storing excess chilli and herbs in a water bottle and freezing it. This ensures the products aren’t affected by moisture and stay fresh for whenever you need them.

Alcohol!

Don’t let good wine go to waste! If you’re unable to finish that one last bit in a bottle, don’t pour it down the sink – put it in your freezer instead. White wines, rosé or any wines that are better chilled are especially ideal for freezing, and most spirits can be put in the freezer too. However, bear in mind that any drinks with high alcohol content, won’t freeze completely – but they’ll stay refreshing and chilled.

Nuts!

Whether they’re salted, unsalted, fresh, or package — a huge variety of nuts can be preserved in the freezer for up to nine months. It’s just a matter of throwing them in a ziplock freezer bag.

Baked Goods!

Baked goods such as brownies, cakes, and cookies can be stored in Tupperware containers for up to three months.

Chips!

Chips past their expiry date get an extra couple of months back by storing them in the freezer in their original bag.

Cheese!

Hard and grated cheese can keep for three to six months in the freezer. Nobody likes crumbly cheese, however, so be sure to defrost the cheese fully before putting it back in the fridge.

Garlic!

Whether it’s cloves, chopped, or whole garlic, you can increase its shelf life for up to twelve months just by putting it in a ziplock bag.