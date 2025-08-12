Electric Cars: Great for the Planet, Bad for Your Lunch? 🌎🤢

Turns out, electric vehicles might save the environment… but they could be sabotaging your stomach.

Studies show more people feel queasy in EVs compared to gas-powered cars — and there’s actual science behind it. Without the steady rumble of an engine or the familiar “vroom” vibrations, your brain gets fewer hints about when the car’s about to speed up or slow down.

Then there’s regenerative braking, the fancy feature that gently slows the car without you even touching the brake pedal. Combine that with the eerie silence of an EV, and you’ve got yourself a prime recipe for motion sickness.

RELATED: FORD WILL KEEP AM RADIO IN THEIR VEHICLES

Scientists call it a “neural mismatch” — basically, your eyes, ears, and body are all sending different emails to your brain, and no one’s cc’ing each other.

The good news? Researchers are working on fixes like adding subtle vibrations, special lighting, or visual cues so your brain can get back on board with what’s happening.

Until then, if you’re prone to car sickness, you might want to call shotgun — because the driver’s seat is still the safest place for your stomach.