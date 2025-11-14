Elizabeth Berkley Is Back in Showgirl Mode — and Honestly, We Love a Full-Circle Moment

Sequins? Check. Feathers? Check. Fishnets? Check.



A 30-year comeback that absolutely no one saw coming, but now everyone is obsessed with? Also check.

Elizabeth Berkley is officially having her revenge era. To mark the 30th anniversary of Showgirls — yes, that gloriously chaotic cult classic — the 53-year-old star has teamed up with Betsey Johnson for a campaign that basically screams, “Remember when you all dragged this movie? Look at me now.”

And honestly? Good for her.

Nomi Malone Energy, But Make It 2025

In the new photoshoot, Berkley slips back into full showgirl mode, wearing a sparkly silver leotard and a pink-and-purple robe that looks like Vegas glitter-bombed her on purpose. She even strikes poses alongside the legendary Betsey Johnson herself, who lovingly dubbed Berkley the “original showgirl.”

We love a supportive fashion icon.

According to the press release — which was absolutely written by someone who lives for drama — the campaign reimagines the cult classic through Betsey’s lens of bold colour, camp, and unapologetic confidence. Translation: It’s loud, it’s fabulous, and it could probably be seen from space.

A Nostalgic Glow-Up

The whole thing is extra meaningful for Berkley, who’s been tied to Betsey Johnson since before Nomi Malone walked angrily across that stage in kitten heels. She spent her very first Saved by the Bell paycheque at a Betsey Johnson store (relatable), and she even wore a Betsey dress to her Showgirls audition.

Talk about a full-circle fashion moment — from teenage sitcom cheques to cult-film chaos to a glittery anniversary campaign with the designer she adored.

Honestly, it’s the kind of comeback arc that deserves its own slow clap.