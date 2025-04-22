Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus: Wait, What?

Just when you thought 2025 couldn’t surprise you anymore, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus decided to break the internet — and maybe the space-time continuum — with a cozy Easter Instagram post that has fans spiralling.

Yep, the 59-year-old British bombshell and the American country crooner posed together in a cuddly pic captioned simply, “Happy Easter.” No emojis, no context, just pure chaos.

Are They… Dating?

While this is the first time the pair have been romantically linked, Hurley recently shared a video of herself soaking in a Maldives sunset in a gold-and-brown chain bikini, with Billy Ray’s 1993 ballad She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore playing in the background. Subtle? Not really. Iconic? Absolutely.

Social media instantly started playing detective, with fans wondering how this unexpected duo even met — or if this is just an extremely well-coordinated crossover episode we didn’t know we needed.

What's Going On With Billy Ray?

The Achy Breaky Heart singer has had a rough go lately. He filed for divorce from Australian singer Firerose in June 2024, just seven months after tying the knot. There have also been whispers that his family is “worried” about him, especially after a shaky performance at Trump’s inaugural ball and comments from son Trace Cyrus about potential struggles with addiction.

So, is Liz Hurley his golden-hour comeback? His bikini-clad muse? Or just a very unexpected Easter buddy?

No word yet from their reps, but one thing's for sure — this is the plot twist none of us saw coming.