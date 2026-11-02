Ella Langley's and Olivia Rodrigo Have Songs That Make You Speed!

And suddenly, “But officer, Ella Langley came on” feels like something we're going to need to try on the side of Highway 400.

The ranking comes from a study by the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert, which analyzed 45 popular songs from Spotify's U.S. Daily Top Songs chart from October 4, 2026.

Researchers looked at three musical qualities they believe could influence how people drive: tempo, energy, and song length.

Tempo accounted for 45 per cent of each song's overall “Speed Score,” while energy made up 35 per cent and song length accounted for the remaining 20 per cent.

The idea is pretty simple: faster, more energetic music may get us a little more energized behind the wheel too.

Previous research has also suggested that listening to faster music can affect driving behaviour, potentially encouraging drivers to accelerate or take more risks.

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The Top 10 Songs Most Likely to Make You Speed

The list includes everything from country and pop to grunge and some serious throwbacks:

The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” Michael Jackson – “Beat It” Olivia Rodrigo – “Drop Dead” Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven” Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” Earth, Wind & Fire – “September”

Langley's appearance is particularly impressive considering she's sharing the road with songs that have been making people aggressively drum on their steering wheels for decades.

And number one, “Mr. Brightside,” reportedly clocks in at 148 beats per minute.

Which tracks. Nobody has ever calmly whispered, “Coming out of my cage…”

So the next time you suddenly realize you're going a little faster than you intended, maybe check what's playing before blaming your heavy foot.

Because apparently your driving playlist isn't just providing the soundtrack.

It may also be quietly collecting demerit points.