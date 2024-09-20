Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to Stand-Up: Final Comedy Special Premieres on Netflix

Ellen DeGeneres is stepping back into the spotlight one last time, and this time it's for her final stand-up comedy special. Netflix has announced that Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will premiere globally on September 24. This marks DeGeneres' second Netflix special, following Relatable in 2018.

A Final Farewell to Comedy

In what she says will be her last stand-up special, DeGeneres promises to address the elephant in the room—her controversial departure from daytime television. After ending her long-running talk show following allegations of a toxic workplace environment, including accusations of intimidation, racism, and misconduct, DeGeneres is ready to confront the rumours head-on.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me—Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a statement, making sure to keep her trademark humour intact.

Filmed During “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour”

Earlier this year, DeGeneres returned to stand-up with her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour, where she tackled the controversies that followed her in recent years. Her upcoming Netflix special was filmed during the final two dates of that tour in Minneapolis, ensuring a memorable farewell for her fans.

With Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, Ellen is ready to close the curtain on her comedy career—but not without making a lasting impression. Mark your calendars for September 24th to catch Ellen’s final bow on Netflix!