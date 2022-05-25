Ellen Plans To Take A Luxury Vacation To Africa After Her Show Ends

Ellen’s final day-time show will end with Jennifer Aniston as the last guest later this week.

Ellen DeGeneres’ “career pause” will begin with a luxury African vacation with her wife Portia de Rossi and some of their closest friends. A Source says that right after the show, Ellen, Portia and Ellen’s brother Vance and his wife will head to Rwanda for the opening of her Gorilla Campus.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Will Be On The Last Episode of Ellen…

Ellen is set to open the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund. Gorilla conservation is a passion project for the TV star, and for the time being, she doesn’t have any “definite” career plans in place.

Ellen has had her day-time talk show since 2003 and has no new projects planned right away according to sources.