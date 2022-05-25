Ellen Plans To Take A Luxury Vacation To Africa After Her Show Ends
Well deserved!
Ellen’s final day-time show will end with Jennifer Aniston as the last guest later this week.
Ellen DeGeneres’ “career pause” will begin with a luxury African vacation with her wife Portia de Rossi and some of their closest friends. A Source says that right after the show, Ellen, Portia and Ellen’s brother Vance and his wife will head to Rwanda for the opening of her Gorilla Campus.
Ellen is set to open the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund. Gorilla conservation is a passion project for the TV star, and for the time being, she doesn’t have any “definite” career plans in place.
Ellen has had her day-time talk show since 2003 and has no new projects planned right away according to sources.
Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th. pic.twitter.com/akuukE3fw8
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 29, 2022