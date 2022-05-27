ELLEN’S FINAL SHOW! Highlights!

Jennifer Aniston has been a guest on Ellen’s show 20 times over the past 19 seasons!

And the show ended the way it started. Ellen sat on the couch watching herself on TV then Turned around to speak to the audience one last time.

On her final show yesterday, ELLEN DEGENERES said, “I hope that . . . I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through. I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world. To feel like you have a purpose.”