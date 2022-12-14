Stephen “tWitch” Boss From “Ellen” Has Passed Away At Age 40

Reports are coming out that Stephen Boss, known by his stage name tWitch, has died at the age of 40.

His wife confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, December 14.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued on Wednesday. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She concluded her statement with a message to her husband: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Developing Story

Image provided by: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.