Elton John Has COVID

Elton John tested positive for COVID 19 and was forced to cancel two shows. He was supposed to perform in Dallas but will now have to reschedule.

Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

John says that as soon as he can, he will return to the stage! The singer had just returned to performing after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The tour was also delayed last year as Elton underwent hip surgery.

It’s not yet clear if the tour, scheduled to stop in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City on Saturday and Sunday, will go forward or be postponed.

PHOTO CREDIT: Ben Gibson Photo via Facebook