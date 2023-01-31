Elton John Has The Highest-Grossing Tour Ever!

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time with $817.9 million so far. And it’s not over until July.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows so far — more than any tour in Boxscore history.

Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour ($776.4 million), is the first tour in Billboard’s archives to cross the $800 million benchmark, and now Elton has surpassed Ed.

WHEN IT COMES TO TICKETS SOLD

Sorting by tickets sold, John still has a way to go on the all-time ranking. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road has sold 5.3 million tickets, ranked behind Sheeran and U2’s previous record-holders, in addition to The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour (1994-95), Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016-17) and Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016-19). Sheeran’s Divide Tour still stands atop the all-time attendance chart with 8.9 million tickets.