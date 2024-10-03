Elton John Opens Up About His Health and Retirement: "There’s Not Much of Me Left"

At 77 years old, Rocketman legend Elton John recently shared candid details about his health after undergoing several surgeries. In his usual witty fashion, Elton admitted, "There’s not much of me left," while speaking at the premiere of his upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

"Still Here" After Several Surgeries

Over the years, Elton John has faced several health challenges, including surgeries on his hip and knees. Reflecting on his situation, the music icon lightheartedly joked, “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids, or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate, I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. The only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here.”

Despite these hurdles, Elton remains as lively as ever. His resilience is truly inspiring, proving that nothing can keep him from enjoying life and doing what he loves.

Why Elton John Decided to Retire from Touring

After decades of captivating audiences across the globe, Elton John decided to step back from life on the road, officially retiring from touring following his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023. "I’m 77 years of age. I’ve done all there is to do. I’ve succeeded. I’ve been there and I’ve done it,” he explained during the documentary’s premiere.

Although he’s retired from performing in front of massive stadiums, Elton reassured fans that music is still very much a part of his life. True to his word, he even serenaded the audience at the premiere with a surprise performance of his iconic hit, "Tiny Dancer."

Related: ELTON JOHN TO RELEASE BOOK IN CELEBRATION OF HIS ‘FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR

What to Expect from Elton John: Never Too Late

Elton's new documentary Never Too Late promises an intimate look into the life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The film will detail the highs and lows of his extraordinary career, from his early years breaking into the music scene to his struggles with addiction. The film’s highlight will be Elton’s final North American concert, which took place at the legendary Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022.

The documentary will have a limited theatrical release starting November 15, with a broader release on Disney+ beginning December 13. It’s bound to be a must-watch for long-time fans and newcomers alike.