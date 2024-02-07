ELTON JOHN TO RELEASE BOOK IN CELEBRATION OF HIS ‘FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR’

Elton John is celebrating his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ with a new book that will arrive this fall. ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour’ will be released on September 24. Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ kicked off on September 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and featured a total of 330 concerts before it wrapped up on July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to a statement, ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour’ will offer readers “an epic visual journey” documenting the the tour and will also will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at various aspects of the trek, including John’s Gucci-designed wardrobe, the detailed stage design, and the celebrities who attended the shows. Among the memorabilia featured in the book are posters, sketches, and postcards from John’s personal archives. In addition, the book will highlight memorable moments on tour including the last U.S. concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2022, and Elton’s performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June 2023. The book also includes a foreword written by John’s husband and manager, David Furnish, who was the creative director of the tour.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour can be pre-ordered now at the link: here.