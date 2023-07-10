Elton John Officially Retires From Touring!

Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night. Those who attended his concert in Stockholm, Sweden may have witnessed the end of an era!

In the caption for a video posted to his official Instagram Saturday, the British music legend wrote, “What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night.”

Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour” kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour has been publicized as his last after more than five decades on the road.

The tour featured more than 300 shows and was attended by more than 6 million fans across the world, according to John’s Instagram video.

The 76-year-old musician headlined the Glastonbury Festival as his final UK stop on his farewell tour.

Elton announced that he was retiring from touring to focus on his two children and husband David Furnish.