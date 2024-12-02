Elton John Opens Up About Struggles with Vision Loss After Eye Infection

Music legend Sir Elton John, 77, recently shared an update about his ongoing battle with vision loss following a severe eye infection.

The iconic singer-songwriter made the revelation during the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada musical in London, for which he composed the score.

Speaking to the audience, Elton admitted, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.” While he couldn’t fully enjoy the visual spectacle, he added, “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.”

A Slow Road to Recovery

Back in September, Elton took to Instagram to disclose that the infection had left him with only partial vision in one eye. He explained that his recovery has been slow and gradual, saying, “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Despite the setback, Elton’s passion for his craft remains unwavering. His work on The Devil Wears Prada brings to life the glamour and high-stakes drama of the 2006 film, which follows a young journalist navigating the cutthroat world of fashion.

A Testament to Resilience

Elton John’s candidness about his health struggles adds another layer to his storied career, demonstrating his resilience in the face of challenges. Fans continue to rally around the music icon, applauding his ability to create and inspire even under difficult circumstances.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Sir Elton, whose music—and determination—remains as powerful as ever.