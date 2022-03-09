Eminem Makes History!

The Rapper becomes the most gold and platinum-certified singles artist ever!

If you weren’t a fan of Eminem before, it looks like you are now after that Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent!

Following that epic performance, streams in Eminem’s music went way up.

Related: Eminem Opens A Detroit Restaurant And The Name Is Exactly What it Should Be…

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) today announced 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications for Eminem. The Shady/Aftermath/Interscope artist is now the number one awarded musician for singles in the program’s history and one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album Awards.

Eminem is one of the most accomplished artists in history with millions of awards and certifications.

Created by the RIAA in 1958 to honour artists and create a standard to measure the commercial success of a sound recording, the Gold & Platinum Awards Program is the industry’s premier barometer for recognizing artistic achievement in the music marketplace.