Eminem released “Houdini” a single which samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit, “Abracadabra”

Eminem announced his new album will be titled “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” but this new track sounds a lot like “Shady.”

He just dropped the album’s first single, “Houdini,” which samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit, “Abracadabra,” and it’s epic! There’s a video with many of his buddies. The video sees cameos from his music manager, Paul Rosenberg, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson…

WARNING: This is an Eminem video… Do not watch around kids or anyone who may be offended by a lot of swearing…

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” follows Eminem’s 2020 album, “Music to Be Murdered By.” The full collection of new music is set for release this summer, according to reports.