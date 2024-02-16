Listen Live

Eminem To Co-Produce A Documentary ‘Stan’

It’s about Obsessive Superfans

By Dirt/Divas

Eminem will co-produce a new documentary about obsessive superfans, tentatively titled Stans, based on his classic song from 2000 that coined the term. 

Directed by Steven Leckart, the film is described as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom” that uses Eminem and “the fans that worship him” as a jumping off point.

Eminem celebrates 25 years since ‘My Name Is’ with limited-time merch

The rapper’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr of Shady Films said in a statement: “Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

Related posts

Jennifer Lopez Announces Tour And We Have Tickets To Give Away!

We Finally Will Get To See Nickelbacks Doc!

Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey Team Up For “Yes, And?” Remix!