Eminem To Co-Produce A Documentary ‘Stan’

Eminem will co-produce a new documentary about obsessive superfans, tentatively titled Stans, based on his classic song from 2000 that coined the term.

Directed by Steven Leckart, the film is described as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom” that uses Eminem and “the fans that worship him” as a jumping off point.

The rapper’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr of Shady Films said in a statement: “Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”