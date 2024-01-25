Listen Live

Eminem celebrates 25 years since ‘My Name Is’ with limited-time merch

Who Feels old?

By Dirt/Divas

Eminem is celebrating 25 years since the release of his music video for ‘My Name Is’.

Premiering on January 21st 1999 on MTV’s Total Request Live- the official music video for “My Name Is” was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award and won “Best New Artist In a Video” at the 1999 VMAS.

Eminem Releases “Mom’s Spaghetti” Sauce!

The song was the lead single off the Slim Shady LP and Eminem’s first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

This exclusive merch drop is only available for 48 hours.

