Emmy Awards Ratings Climb 8% — But Still Can’t Touch the Oscars 🎭📺

The Emmys are finally crawling out of their slump. According to Nielsen data, 7.42 million viewers tuned in to watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. That’s an 8% boost from last year and the show’s best numbers since 2021.

Who Took Home the Gold? 🏆

The night’s big winners included The Studio, Adolescence, The Pitt, and late-night favourite Stephen Colbert, who got a standing ovation that nearly lifted the roof off the Peacock Theatre.

A Ratings Glow-Up (Sort Of)

Sunday’s broadcast was a big step up compared to recent lows:

📈 7.42 million (2025, CBS)

📉 6.87 million (2024, ABC) — when Shogun dominated

So yeah, the Emmys are trending up… but still have a way to go. For comparison, the Oscars and Grammys pull in double the audience, and even the Golden Globes outshine them.

The Rotation Game

Remember, the Emmys rotate between the four big broadcast networks, which probably explains the yearly ratings rollercoaster. This year, CBS gets the bragging rights… at least until NBC, Fox, or ABC inevitably drops the ball again.