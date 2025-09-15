The Studio Breaks Emmy Record for Most Wins by a Comedy in a Single Season

Talk about stealing the spotlight! Apple TV+’s The Studio carved out a place in Emmy history on Sunday night, snagging its 13th trophy and officially becoming the most-awarded comedy series in a single season.

That win pushed Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire past The Bear, which held the record with 11 wins just last year.

RELATED: Eugene and Dan Levy Reportedly in Talks to Host the Emmys

A Night of Big Winners

It wasn’t just Rogen’s crew celebrating.

The Pitt roared to life with a best drama series win, and Noah Wyle pocketed best actor in a drama.

Adolescence wasn’t left out either, taking home six trophies, including best limited series.

Jean Smart continued her reign of brilliance, nabbing her fourth Emmy for best actress in a comedy for HBO’s Hacks.

But the loudest applause of the night?

That belonged to Stephen Colbert. After news that CBS is pulling the plug on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, fans gave him a prolonged standing ovation when his series took home the talk-show prize. Proof that Canadians aren’t the only ones who wear their hearts (and laughter) on their sleeves.

Laughter, Speeches… and $350K for a Good Cause

Host Nate Bargatze had a sneaky plan to keep speeches short: every second trimmed meant more dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. By the end of the night, some frantic “thank-yous” had added up to a massive $350,000 donation. That’s what we call comedy with a conscience.

The Governors Gala: The Real Feast

Of course, Hollywood can’t celebrate without a party. The Governors Gala — the Emmys’ official after-party — rolled out a spread so extravagant, even your Aunt Linda’s Thanksgiving dinner would blush. We’re talking:

400 pounds of shrimp (basically half of Costco)

(basically half of Costco) 21,000 berries (good luck fitting that into your morning smoothie)

(good luck fitting that into your morning smoothie) 3,000 cheesesteak hoagie rolls stuffed with 300 pounds of prime ribeye

stuffed with 300 pounds of prime ribeye and 14,500 samples of “LA’s most iconic desserts” (aka, a sweet tooth’s dream).

All fuelled by cocktails with names like The Director’s Cut and The Showrunner. Only in Hollywood do you need 16,000 hours of prep just to throw an after-party.

Why It Matters

For Canadians watching from home, The Studio’s sweep is more than a trophy tally. It’s proof that comedy — sharp, weird, heartfelt, or satirical — still has the power to resonate globally. And if Seth Rogen, the pride of Vancouver, can turn a quirky series about the movie biz into a record-breaking Emmy magnet, maybe your own creative “what if” is worth chasing, too.

Because sometimes, the punchline isn’t just funny — it’s history-making.