The Emmys Introduce a New “Legacy Award” for Iconic TV Shows

The Primetime Emmy Awards are adding something new to their trophy shelf. For the first time in nearly two decades, the Television Academy has created a brand-new major category called The Legacy Award.

The idea is to honour television shows that didn’t just entertain people for a few seasons, but left a serious mark on pop culture and still influence audiences long after the credits rolled.

Basically, it’s an award for shows that didn’t just live on TV… they lived rent-free in our brains for years.

What Qualifies a Show for the Legacy Award?

Not just any series can get nominated. The rules are pretty specific.

To qualify, a show must:

Run for at least five seasons

Have a minimum of 60 episodes

Show lasting cultural influence or relevance

In other words, the show needs to have shaped television, inspired other series, or still be talked about years later.

So think less “that one show everyone watched for two weeks on streaming” and more TV royalty that refuses to fade away.

Why the Emmys Created It Now

This is actually the first major new Emmy category in almost 20 years.

The last time the academy added a new award was in 2007, when they introduced the Television Academy Honours Award, which recognizes programming that promotes positive social change.

The new Legacy Award focuses on something a little different: lasting cultural impact.

It’s basically the television version of saying:

“Congratulations. Your show permanently altered our viewing habits and probably our personalities.”

What Shows Might Qualify?

While no official nominees have been announced yet, the criteria definitely open the door for some seriously beloved series.

Think shows that:

Dominated pop culture

Ran for years

It still influences TV today

Continue finding new audiences on streaming

So yes, expect passionate debates online about which shows deserve the honour… because if there’s one thing TV fans love, it’s arguing about television rankings like it’s a professional sport.

Sidebar: The Kind of Shows This Award Was Made For

The Legacy Award seems tailor-made for series that became cultural institutions, not just popular shows.

Think along the lines of:

Friends

The Simpsons

The Sopranos

Breaking Bad

The Office (US)

Basically, shows where people still quote the lines, rewatch the episodes, and insist that modern TV “just isn’t the same anymore.” 📺