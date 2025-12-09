The Golden Globes Are Now Giving Awards… to Podcasts? 🎧🍿

The Golden Globes are trying something new this year — and for once, it’s not a celebrity scandal!

They’ve officially added a Best Podcast category, because let’s be honest, many of us spend more time with podcasts than actual humans these days. 🤷‍♀️📱

And the First-Ever Nominees Are…

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (celeb oversharing)

(celeb oversharing) Call Her Daddy (therapy + chaos)

(therapy + chaos) Good Hang with Amy Poehler (comedy queen energy)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (pep talks for your anxiety)

(pep talks for your anxiety) SmartLess (funny famous dudes)

(funny famous dudes) Up First (the news you pretend you already knew)

A mix of celebrity gossip, interviews, motivation and world events — aka: what gets us through folding 27 loads of laundry.

What’s Missing? 👀

Oh, just… the biggest podcasts in the world.

The Globes decided to avoid anything remotely political or spicy. So no:

Joe Rogan

Megyn Kelly

Tucker Carlson

Ben Shapiro

Candace Owens

Pod Save America

Even the true crime favourites “Morbid” and “Rotten Mango” got ghosted 👻

Basically, if it sparks arguments at the dinner table? 🚫 Not invited.

As one media expert said:

The Globes just want a “non-controversial, feel-good show.”

Good luck with that — the internet exists. 😅

The Podcast Rules You Didn’t Ask For

To qualify, a podcast must:

✔ Release 6+ episodes between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025

✔ Each is at least 30 minutes long

✔ Be original content (so… sorry to your friend who reads Reddit stories dramatically)

The award will be handed out January 11th, with Nikki Glaser hosting, so expect jokes that hopefully won’t get the Globes cancelled… again.

Bottom Line

The Golden Globes want to be cool and trendy with the podcast crowd —but without anyone yelling on Twitter.

Good luck to them. We’ll be over here listening to true crime and judging drunks on reality TV. 🎤👑🍷