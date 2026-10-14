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If you love espresso martinis AND cookies, Pepperidge Farm has decided you shouldn't have to choose.

Food
Published October 14, 2026
By Charlie

The company is launching limited-edition Milano Espresso Martini cookies for the holiday season.

The new flavour combines espresso, chocolate and vanilla, inspired by the popular cocktail.

And unlike some foods that slap a trendy flavour on the package and call it a day, early reviews say you can actually taste the coffee.

The espresso flavour reportedly comes through without being overly strong or bitter, while the chocolate and vanilla give it that sweeter, dessert-like espresso martini taste.

RELATED: New Study Finds That Compounds In Espresso Could Help To Prevent the Development of Alzheimer’s Disease!

The new cookies join several returning seasonal Pepperidge Farm favourites, including Milano Slices Peppermint, Chessmen Holiday Nog and Linzer Raspberry.

The holiday lineup is rolling out in October with a suggested price of $5.89 US.

And no, there's no actual booze involved. So technically, you can have an espresso martini cookie at 8 a.m.

Finally, an espresso martini you can bring to the office Christmas party without getting called into HR.

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