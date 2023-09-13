Ethan Hawke Spent 10 Hours On A Bus To Attend TIFF After Flights Were Cancelled

He was determined to make the premiere of his film Wildcat!

Ethan couldn’t get a flight out of New York after his flight was cancelled three times, so he did what anyone else would do being that close to the Canadian border- he went with wheels.

Ethan directed the film Wildcat, which stars his daughter Mia (Stranger Things) and was going to promote it come hell or high water. Because of bad weather State-side, Hawke hopped a Coach bus with his wife and off they went!

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the premiere on Monday evening, Ethan explained: “Three flights cancelled, then I was like: ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport. So, I went to the port authority (in New York City) and hopped the bus.”

When asked if he was recognized by any other travellers, the actor replied: “Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus … nobody’s comfortable … Nobody cares at all … I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it.”