Evanescence Just Announced A Canadian Tour
Fans are geeking out!
The Toronto Sun reports that Evanescence and Halestorm have announced a co-headline Canadian tour, beginning October 2024, with The Warning performing as openers.
The band teased the tour with a video at a Leaf game.
Evanescence hasn’t toured Canada in 15 years. There are no Toronto shows scheduled, but those from the six hoping to see the band can drive to the London, Ontario, or Montreal shows.
Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time using the code EV24. The regular sale begins on Friday.
Tour dates
Oct. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
Oct. 16 – Kelowna, British Columbia – Prospera Place
Oct. 18 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 20 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
Oct. 22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
Oct. 25 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
Oct. 26 – Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
Oct. 28 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 29 – London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens