Evanescence Just Announced A Canadian Tour

The Toronto Sun reports that Evanescence and Halestorm have announced a co-headline Canadian tour, beginning October 2024, with The Warning performing as openers.

The band teased the tour with a video at a Leaf game.

Evanescence hasn’t toured Canada in 15 years. There are no Toronto shows scheduled, but those from the six hoping to see the band can drive to the London, Ontario, or Montreal shows.

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time using the code EV24. The regular sale begins on Friday.

Tour dates

Oct. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Oct. 16 – Kelowna, British Columbia – Prospera Place

Oct. 18 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 20 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

Oct. 22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

Oct. 25 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Oct. 26 – Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

Oct. 28 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 29 – London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens