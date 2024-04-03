Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Canada!

Snoop is doing a Canadian Tour stopping at Montreal’s Bell Centre in June-the, the same weekend as the Grand Prix!

Snoop will set out on his 11-stop Cali to Canada Tour and fans are thrilled!

He’ll be joined by fellow G-funk pioneers Warren G and DJ Quik, along with New York DJ and producer DJ Green Lantern.

The tour, presented by Live Nation Canada, will span across the country starting from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on June 3 and concluding in Vancouver on June 25.

The 2024 tour dates include performances in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, and Calgary.

CALI TO CANADA TOUR DATES:

Mon June 3, 2024 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Thurs June 6, 2024 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sun June 9, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tues June 11, 2024 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed June 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri June 14, 2024 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Mon June 17, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed June 19, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thurs June 20, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Fri June 21, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues June 25, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tickets:

Tickets for the “Cali To Canada Tour” will be available for purchase with an AMEX presale beginning on April 4, followed by additional presales throughout the week.

The general sale starts on April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans also have the option to enhance their experience with VIP Packages, offering benefits like premium tickets, lounge access, exclusive merchandise, and more.