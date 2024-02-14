Zip-top bags are expensive, for both your wallet and the environment. There are “hacks” about how you should CLEAN and reuse them online, but is that more trouble than it’s worth? Not really . . .

Even Ziploc says you should reuse your Ziploc bags.

A rep says that each bag should be reused “several” times, because, “Ziploc brand bags are made with high-quality, recyclable materials that are strong enough to be used again.” They recommend hand-washing them with soap and water, and then air-drying them.

But there ARE instances when you should just toss them, like when they’ve held raw meat, fish, eggs, allergy triggering foods, or when something has spoiled inside. Basically, anytime it’s a food safety issue.

It also may be difficult to clean bags that have held oils and “clingy sauces.” But you should make an effort to re-use any bags that held dry foods or other easy-to-clean contents.