Lego To Stop Using Plastic Bags And Replace Them With Paper Ones

Lego announced that it will stop using plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper ones.

The switch will be made next year and plastic bags found in the boxes will be totally phased out in the next five years.

Lego, like other big brands, has been looking for ways to cut back on its use of plastic as people increasingly worry about the environment.

Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly and other popular toys and games has announced plans to eliminate plastic in its packaging.

Lego has admitted that it has had trouble finding another material that would work as good as plastic for its LEGO, however, some of its pieces such as lego trees and bushes are made with sugar cane.