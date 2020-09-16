There’s a New ‘Friends’ Makeup Collection Coming!

If Rachel Green was your beauty inspiration back in the 90s, Revolution Beauty is giving you the tools to recreate her look.

The new “Friends”-inspired makeup collection dropped at Ulta on Monday, September 14.

It includes three eyeshadow palettes consisting of nine shades each. There are also three lipsticks inspired by the iconic show’s leading ladies Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).

The one where … we couldn’t wait to launch! Friends x Revolution Series 1 STARTS NOW! 🐒🦞 Shop now : https://t.co/W8HaELgOHk pic.twitter.com/9TfId6LXBZ — Revolution Makeup (@MakeupRVLTN) September 15, 2020

Each palette retails for $12.

The ladies also have their signature lipstick to go along with the palettes. Phoebe’s has a burgundy tone, Monica’s will give you a red pout, while Rachel’s offers a shade of mauve. Each lipstick is available for $8.

If you’re wondering if it can be even more exciting, well, yes, because Revolution Beauty also has a comprehensive “Friends” palette with shades named after fan-favorite characters including Janice, Richard, and yep, even Ugly Naked Guy. The 27-shade palette can be yours for just $25.