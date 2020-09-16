Listen Live

If you’re A Binge Drinker, You’re Dead Inside!

The study finds binge drinkers may struggle to feel empathy!

By Kool Science

According to a new study from the University of Sussex, binge drinkers may not feel empathy for people in pain as easily as non-binge drinkers.

 

The study found that the brains of binge drinkers require more effort to feel empathy for other people experiencing pain.

They need to use more resources in terms of higher brain activity than non-binge drinkers,” Dr. Charlotte Rae from the School of Psychology at the University of Sussex said in a news release about the study.

 

