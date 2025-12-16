‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion Is Getting a Surprise Part 2
If the Everybody Loves Raymond reunion left you wanting more, good news. CBS has officially announced a bonus second special, and it’s coming sooner than you think.
After the massive success of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, the network has dug up additional never-before-seen footage and turned it into a brand-new hour titled Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2. The special will air Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available for some subscribers on Paramount+.
Why a Part 2?
The original reunion was a huge hit, pulling in more than 10 million viewers across broadcast and streaming within its first week. Clearly, fans weren’t done revisiting the Barone family — and CBS listened.
What’s New in Part 2
Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal return as hosts, guiding viewers through even more memories from the show’s iconic run. The bonus special includes:
- New wraparound moments with Romano and Rosenthal reflecting on being back on the rebuilt Raymond set
- Unaired clips and outtakes from the original series
- Previously unseen interviews with guest stars, writers, and producers
- Fresh insight into the show’s creation, impact, and lasting legacy
Basically: if it didn’t fit into the first reunion, it’s showing up here.
A Full Cast Reunion (With Heart)
The reunion was filmed in October on a recreated Barone family living room set and brought together much of the original cast, including:
- Ray Romano (Ray)
- Patricia Heaton (Debra)
- Brad Garrett (Robert)
- Monica Horan (Amy)
- Madylin Sweeten (Ally)
- Sullivan Sweeten (Michael)
The special also continues to honour the legacy of Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played the unforgettable Marie and Frank Barone.
A Proven Reunion Formula
Like the first installment, Part 2 is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the team behind Friends: The Reunion and other high-profile TV events — and it shows in the care and nostalgia baked into the special.
The Bottom Line
If Everybody Loves Raymond was ever part of your weekly routine — or still is — this bonus reunion is a must-watch. More laughs, more memories, and more proof that even 30 years later… everybody still loves Raymond.
📺 Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 airs Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
