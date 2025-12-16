‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion Is Getting a Surprise Part 2

If the Everybody Loves Raymond reunion left you wanting more, good news. CBS has officially announced a bonus second special, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

After the massive success of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, the network has dug up additional never-before-seen footage and turned it into a brand-new hour titled Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2. The special will air Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available for some subscribers on Paramount+.

Why a Part 2?

The original reunion was a huge hit, pulling in more than 10 million viewers across broadcast and streaming within its first week. Clearly, fans weren’t done revisiting the Barone family — and CBS listened.

What’s New in Part 2

Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal return as hosts, guiding viewers through even more memories from the show’s iconic run. The bonus special includes:

New wraparound moments with Romano and Rosenthal reflecting on being back on the rebuilt Raymond set

Unaired clips and outtakes from the original series

from the original series Previously unseen interviews with guest stars, writers, and producers

Fresh insight into the show’s creation, impact, and lasting legacy

Basically: if it didn’t fit into the first reunion, it’s showing up here.

A Full Cast Reunion (With Heart)

The reunion was filmed in October on a recreated Barone family living room set and brought together much of the original cast, including:

Ray Romano (Ray)

Patricia Heaton (Debra)

Brad Garrett (Robert)

Monica Horan (Amy)

Madylin Sweeten (Ally)

Sullivan Sweeten (Michael)

The special also continues to honour the legacy of Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played the unforgettable Marie and Frank Barone.

A Proven Reunion Formula

Like the first installment, Part 2 is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the team behind Friends: The Reunion and other high-profile TV events — and it shows in the care and nostalgia baked into the special.

The Bottom Line

If Everybody Loves Raymond was ever part of your weekly routine — or still is — this bonus reunion is a must-watch. More laughs, more memories, and more proof that even 30 years later… everybody still loves Raymond.

📺 Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2 airs Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.